According to Cryptopolitan, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called for de-dollarization of the global economy at the recent BRICS summit in Johannesburg, urging the creation of alternative financial systems using multiple national currencies. He criticized the use of the U.S. dollar as a tool for economic warfare, with sanctions impacting around 28% of the global population across 30 nations. Maduro's push for de-dollarization aligns with some BRICS countries' goals to reduce dollar dependence, potentially influencing the future of the global financial landscape.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Venezuelan President Calls for Global De-dollarization at BRICS Summit
2023-08-28 20:50
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
