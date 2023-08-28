According to Cryptopolitan, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called for de-dollarization of the global economy at the recent BRICS summit in Johannesburg, urging the creation of alternative financial systems using multiple national currencies. He criticized the use of the U.S. dollar as a tool for economic warfare, with sanctions impacting around 28% of the global population across 30 nations. Maduro's push for de-dollarization aligns with some BRICS countries' goals to reduce dollar dependence, potentially influencing the future of the global financial landscape.

