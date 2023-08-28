Large concentration of ownership raises concerns about potential market manipulation

According to cryptocurrency researcher Mando, the top 20 holders of PEPE, DOGE, FLOKI, and SHIB control a significant portion of the token supplies: 52.9% for PEPE, 53.2% for DOGE, 65.3% for FLOKI, and 67.9% for SHIB. Furthermore, 75% of the PEPE supply held by the top 20 holders comes from centralized exchange (CEX) accounts.

This high concentration of ownership raises concerns about potential market manipulation and has implications for price stability. The centralization of these cryptocurrencies' supplies in the hands of a few large holders creates a more significant risk of price manipulation and volatility for retail investors.

