Rapid decline in TVL coincides with community plans to celebrate mainnet quantum leap version release and NFT launch

According to L2BEAT data, Starknet's Total Value Locked (TVL) experienced a sharp decline on August 28, falling from $143 million to $104 million in a matter of hours. This drop of more than 28% marks the largest intraday decline for the platform.

Meanwhile, Odaily reported that Starknet announced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) that its community is gearing up to commemorate the release of a new NFT collection and celebrate the quantum leap version of the mainnet. The correlation between the TVL decrease and the upcoming events remains unclear but highlights market dynamics and investor sentiment in the cryptocurrency landscape.

