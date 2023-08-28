According to Wu Blockchain, StarkNet wallet Braavos announced in a recent article that after nearly 12 months of deployment on Ethereum, the StarkNet STRK Token will soon be launched and available to the public. The STRK Token will serve multiple utility purposes, including governance, staking, and payment of gas fees. The launch aims to expand the project's ecosystem and encourage user participation.
