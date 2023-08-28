Bitrace data highlights the prevalence of illegal activities using cryptocurrencies in the region

According to Bitrace data, the scale of cryptocurrency fraud activities in Southeast Asia is just a small portion of the illegal activities and gambling funds that use digital assets. This on-chain data analysis explores the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by criminal groups in Southeast Asia for activities such as online gambling, fraud, and money laundering.

Cryptocurrency's anonymity, decentralization, and borderless features make illegal activities more concealed and facilitate quicker transfers of stolen funds. Fortunately, blockchain ledger data is open and transparent, allowing Bitrace's encryption analysts to track funds involved in illegal activities through on-chain analysis.

Key data from Bitrace:

1. Tether (USDT) is widely used in illegal activities and gambling activities in Southeast Asia, with over 115 billion USDT in 2022.

2. Over 14.6 billion USDT will flow into trading platform accounts as the risk spreads across more addresses and platforms.

3. USDT flows out of illegal platforms in Southeast Asia and into top trading platforms, where operators and gamblers, mainly Chinese, prefer specific exchanges.

This analysis indicates that web3 companies should pay attention to AML and KYT to reduce the risk of criminal capital association and business compliance in their operations.





Subheading: Bitrace data highlights the prevalence of illegal activities using cryptocurrencies in the region

According to Bitrace data, the scale of cryptocurrency fraud activities in Southeast Asia is just a small portion of the illegal activities and gambling funds that use digital assets. This on-chain data analysis explores the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by criminal groups in Southeast Asia for activities such as online gambling, fraud, and money laundering.

Cryptocurrency's anonymity, decentralization, and borderless features make illegal activities more concealed and facilitate quicker transfers of stolen funds. Fortunately, blockchain ledger data is open and transparent, allowing Bitrace's encryption analysts to track funds involved in illegal activities through on-chain analysis.

Key data from Bitrace:

1. Tether (USDT) is widely used in illegal activities and gambling activities in Southeast Asia, with over 115 billion USDT in 2022.

2. Over 14.6 billion USDT will flow into trading platform accounts as the risk spreads across more addresses and platforms.

3. USDT flows out of illegal platforms in Southeast Asia and into top trading platforms, where operators and gamblers, mainly Chinese, prefer specific exchanges.

This analysis indicates that web3 companies should pay attention to AML and KYT to reduce the risk of criminal capital association and business compliance in their operations.



