According to Bitcoin News, new regulations in South Korea mandate that cryptocurrency exchanges must hold at least 3 billion won (approximately $2.3 million) in reserves in bank accounts starting from September. This measure is intended to improve the financial stability of the exchanges and protect users in case of unexpected issues or insolvency.
South Korean Crypto Exchanges Required to Hold at Least $2.3 Million in Bank Reserves from September
2023-08-28 13:46
