Users can now withdraw various assets, while native Bone token withdrawal may take up to 7 days

Shytoshi Kusama, the chief developer of Shiba Inu, announced on August 28th that the Shibarium mainnet has reopened cross-chain bridge withdrawals and is now fully operational. Users are able to withdraw assets such as ETH, Shib, Leash, and WEHh within a 45-minute to 3-hour timeframe. However, withdrawing the native Bone token on the Shibairum network may take up to 7 days.

BlockBeats previously reported on August 24th that the Ethereum Layer2 network Shibarium, launched by Shiba Inu, had resumed block production according to Shibariumscan block explorer data.

