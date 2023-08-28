According to official sources and ODAILY, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has accused Los Angeles-based media and entertainment company Impact Theory of conducting unregistered crypto asset securities offerings in the form of NFTs. Impact Theory raised approximately $30 million in the offering from numerous investors, including those in the United States. The SEC states that the NFTs sold as "Founder's Keys" are investment contracts and therefore securities, and as such, Impact Theory has violated federal securities laws by offering and selling these crypto asset securities to the public without registration or exemption from registration.