According to CoinDesk, attorneys for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried have filed a new motion requesting his temporary release or, at a minimum, daily meetings with his defense team in preparation for his trial in October. Bankman-Fried's bond was revoked earlier this month after he was found to have violated bail conditions. The defense team argues that Bankman-Fried's right to work on his defense is hindered by his lack of access to necessary online documents while in jail. The judge has ordered prosecutors to respond to the motion and scheduled a virtual hearing on the matter.

