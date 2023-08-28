According to CoinDesk, Sam Bankman-Fried's lawyers have appealed a judge's decision to detain him in jail prior to the start of his trial related to the collapse of his former crypto exchange, FTX. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan had revoked Bankman-Fried's bail, citing witness tampering attempts, including former FTX.US General Counsel Ryne Miller and former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison. Bankman-Fried is currently being held at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center and is set to face trial on allegations of wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud, money laundering, and related conspiracy charges.