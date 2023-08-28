According to Bitcoin Magazine, Indira Kempis, a pro-Bitcoin Mexican Senator, has announced her intention to seek candidacy for the presidency in the upcoming elections. As a supporter of cryptocurrency, her candidacy could potentially lead to increased focus on digital assets in Mexico's political landscape.
Pro-Bitcoin Mexican Senator Indira Kempis Pursues Presidential Candidacy
2023-08-28 16:45
