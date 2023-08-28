Twitter's verification system exploited by scammers to create a black market for accounts

Chain sleuth ZachXBT has revealed that the phishing scam spam from fake verified organizations on Twitter has significantly worsened, with 12 accounts supposedly created within the past 48 hours alone. Twitter's verified orgs were initially introduced to make it harder for scammers to operate; however, this feature has inadvertently led to the creation of a new black market for accounts, where these verified badges are exploited by malicious actors.

With no easy way to report and take down these accounts, the current system has seemingly intensified the level of scam instead of reducing it. It highlights the need for Twitter to enhance its reporting mechanisms and evaluation of account verification to protect users from such fraudulent activities.

