According to ODAILY, PancakeSwap has reportedly burned over 8.67 million CAKE tokens today, amounting to a value of around $11 million. This follows a previous burn event on August 21st, during which PancakeSwap destroyed 8.22 million CAKE tokens, also worth approximately $11 million.
PancakeSwap Burns Over 8.67 Million CAKE Tokens Valued at $11 Million
2023-08-28 13:21
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
