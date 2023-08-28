Multi-million dollar crypto investments raise questions about Islamic law's stance on cryptocurrencies

According to Decrypt, The Sultanate of Oman has significantly invested in cryptocurrencies, with the government recently announcing close to $800 million directed toward crypto mining operations. The country aims to become a digital hub and expand its digital economy. This push into crypto-mining has reignited the debate in the Islamic world about whether cryptocurrency is halal (permissible) or haram (forbidden) under Sharia law.

Some Islamic scholars consider the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies haram, leading to fatwas issued against them in Turkey, Egypt, and Indonesia. Others argue that cryptocurrencies are considered halal because there is no interest (riba) associated with owning tokens, fitting Sharia law principles. The growing acceptance of crypto as a currency further strengthens their case.

Despite the ongoing debates, Muslim nations have been quick adopters of cryptocurrencies. Chainalysis reported that in October 2022, the Muslim-majority Middle East and North Africa region was the fastest-growing crypto market. Regulation continues to vary across the Islamic world, with countries like the United Arab Emirates leading the way in providing a welcoming environment for crypto entrepreneurs, while others, such as Turkey, permit crypto trading but ban its use for payments and financial intermediaries.

