According to NFTstats.eth and ODAILY, the research director of PROOF, the daily trading volume of NFTs on major NFT trading platforms fell below 5,000 ETH for the first time in nearly two years on August 27. This decline suggests a slowdown in the NFT market, which has experienced significant growth and interest over the past year.
NFT Daily Trading Volume Declines Below 5,000 ETH for the First Time in Nearly Two Years
2023-08-28 13:19
