According to ODAILY, the Mantle Network community has recently introduced a proposal aimed at using Mantle Treasury funds to enhance its ecosystem's growth and prosperity. The proposal entails providing liquidity support of up to $160 million for applications, seed liquidity support of up to $60 million for RWA-backed stablecoins, and liquidity support of up to $18 million for third-party cross-chain bridges. The Mantle Economic Committee will be authorized to discuss with service providers and negotiate agreements for liquidity deployment if necessary. The proposal also outlines selection criteria for service providers, including risk management, reporting requirements, key protections, and fees.