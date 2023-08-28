According to Bloomberg Crypto, London-based money manager Jacobi Asset Management has launched a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) with an ESG label, raising questions among environmental experts. The Jacobi FT Wilshire Bitcoin ETF (Ticker: BCOIN NA) carries the designation of an Article 8 fund under EU regulations, requiring it to "promote" ESG criteria. The Article 8 fund category has grown to cover around $6 trillion of assets across multiple financial products, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.