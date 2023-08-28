India emphasizes international collaboration for establishing cryptocurrency regulations

According to Cointelegraph, during the annual Group of 20 (G20) summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for global cooperation in formulating cryptocurrency regulations. As the current president of the G20, India has taken the initiative to champion a comprehensive global framework for governing cryptocurrencies. The G20 is made up of 19 countries and the European Union, representing the top developed and emerging economies in the world. It drives crucial international economic collaboration and helps reinforce global architecture and governance on prominent economic matters.

In an interview with a local daily, Modi discussed the role of emerging technologies like blockchain and cryptocurrencies, stating that their global impact necessitates international rules and regulations. He argued that just as the aviation industry follows common regulations for air traffic control and security, cryptocurrencies should also be regulated globally. Modi explained that India has been actively involved in the crypto conversation as part of its G20 presidency.

Though India has been advocating a global framework for cryptocurrencies, its domestic crypto ecosystem continues to face challenges, including complex regulations, a lack of clarity, and burdensome taxation. In 2022, India introduced a 30% tax on crypto gains, leading to a significant exodus of burgeoning crypto companies and a decrease in crypto trading activity.



