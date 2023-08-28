Paul Chan highlights NFTs, GameFi, and blockchain tech as the future of the digital tech sector

According to Cointelegraph, in a recent blog post, Hong Kong's Financial Secretary, Paul Chan Mo-po, expressed his support for blockchain and Web3 technology, predicting they will be responsible for significant growth in the digital technology industry. Chan underlined the potential of emerging Web3 sectors, including NFTs, GameFi, Play-to-Earn gaming, and immersive entertainment, attributing their rise to core blockchain technology properties such as disintermediation, security, transparency, immutability, and low cost.

Chan's remarks followed his visit to the three-day Digital Entertainment Leaders Forum, a blockchain-focused event hosted at Cyberport in Hong Kong. The financial secretary previously allocated an additional $50 million from this year's budget to Cyberport, aiming to boost the development of a robust Web3 ecosystem.

Currently, Cyberport houses over 180 Web3-related tech companies, with 20% originating from overseas. While China has maintained a strict stance against cryptocurrencies, Hong Kong has introduced crypto-friendly legislation to position itself as a global digital assets hub. In support of Web3 development, Hong Kong formed a task force to offer guidance on sustainable and responsible industry development.

