According to Decrypt, Hawaii-based artist Jasper Wong has teamed up with the emerging tech news publication Decrypt to launch an NFT fundraiser called "Maui Strong" for the victims of the recent devastating wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii. Proceeds from the sale of the open-mint NFT will go towards the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation to support wildfire relief efforts. The NFT design features Wong's signature style, with bright colors and intricate linework forming the shape of Maui and the words "Maui Strong" woven throughout. Crypto holders can mint the NFT for a donation starting at 0.01 ETH (about $30).