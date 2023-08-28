According to Decrypt, Google plans to make significant updates to its service policies in order to comply with the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA). The updates, which must be implemented by August 28, include expanding the Ads Transparency Center, providing researchers with more data access, increasing transparency research, enhancing content moderation visibility, creating a new Transparency Center for policies, and conducting in-depth risk analysis. While the DSA aims to consolidate content regulations and establish specific processes for online content moderation, Google has raised concerns about the potential unintended consequences of these updates, such as making it easier for bad actors to abuse their services.