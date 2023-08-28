According to Foresight News, Web3 credential data network Galxe has launched Galxe Protocol, a decentralized identity protocol based on zero-knowledge proof technology. The protocol provides developers with the tools and infrastructure to create Sybil prevention algorithms, reputation systems, credit systems, personal data markets, and decentralized review systems. The core of Galxe Protocol consists of a series of smart contracts and SDK tools deployed on-chain, which enable developers to build and use these contracts for issuing or verifying off-chain credentials.