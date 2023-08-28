According to Decrypt, Friend.tech has seen a sharp decline in user activity and daily revenues, falling over 95% from its peak of $840,000 on August 21 to just $80,500. The platform allows Twitter users to tokenize their accounts and sell "keys" for access to private chat groups. Despite ranking as high as second in daily revenues and surpassing industry leaders such as Lido, Uniswap, and Bitcoin, Friend.tech has dropped out of the top ten list entirely. The application's economic model has faced criticism, and the trading prices for top Friend.tech accounts' keys have experienced a significant drop.