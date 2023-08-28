Key metrics plunged less than three weeks after launch, with some predicting the end of the decentralized social network

According to Cointelegraph, shortly after its launch, decentralized social network Friend.tech has been labeled "dead" by critics amid a sharp drop in key metrics such as activity, fees, and volume. Following a successful beta version launch on Aug. 11, Friend.tech's fees exceeded $1 million within 24 hours on Aug. 19, surpassing Uniswap and the Bitcoin network.

However, the platform has since experienced a drastic decline in fees, transactions, buyers, and sellers, attracting skepticism from industry observers. Coinbase Payments Risk Manager Lisandro Rodriguez blamed the decline on "greed and poor execution."

Protocol inflows peaked on Aug. 21 but have since trended down. Source: Dune

Despite attracting well-known crypto and non-crypto influencers, Friend.tech faces comparisons to the 2021 DeSo app BitCloud, with some predicting a similar collapse due to unsustainable user key price increases and questionable value propositions.

