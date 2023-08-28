Strategic collaboration aims to provide a wide range of fiat currency support and enhance user experience

Digital payment service provider FaTPay has announced a strategic partnership with privacy AI computing network, PlatON. The collaboration aims to offer legal currency and payment method support for PlatON users and developers. FaTPay has been integrated into the PlatON wallet plugin.

The partnership strengthens both FaTPay and PlatON's positions in the digital payment space and enhances overall user experience while handling digital assets.

