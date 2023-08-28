Decline in fees attributed to the increasing popularity of Ethereum layer 2 scaling solutions

According to CoinDesk, Ethereum's daily total fees decreased to 1,719 ETH ($2.8 million) on Sunday, representing the lowest single-day total since Dec. 26, 2021, according to data from blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant. The drop indicates lower network usage, as fees are determined by activity levels in the network. However, the decline is likely the result of a growing popularity of Ethereum layer 2 scaling solutions.

Since the launch of Friends.tech on August 10, Ethereum L1 fees have been 25% lower than the average for the year, as the platform relies on Coinbase's L2 chain, Base, which uses the Optimism stack. Layer 2 scaling solutions like Optimism, Arbitrum, and Base help alleviate congestion on the Ethereum main network and control transaction costs. Consequently, the number of daily transactions on the Optimism Mainnet reached a new all-time high of nearly 900,000 on August 15.

The increasing use of L2 scaling solutions has a positive effect on Ethereum as it can grow and benefit from the competition between different L2s.



