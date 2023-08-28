Large transactions heighten fear of potential price declines for Ethereum

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently transferred 3,000 ETH (approximately $4.95 million) to the address "Vb 2", following a prior transfer of 600 ETH (worth nearly $1 million) to Coinbase. These sizeable transactions have fueled concerns among the crypto community about possible price declines for Ethereum. Despite the cryptocurrency showing signs of recovery, it is currently facing resistance at the $1,660 and $1,670 levels, with the potential for continued downward movement if these levels are not overcome.

However, the Ethereum ecosystem is experiencing notable expansion, hitting a record number of 1.97 million active addresses across Layer 1 and Layer 2 solutions. Analyst Ali stated that Ethereum's price falling below the $1,600-$1,550 range could trigger a substantial correction of 37%-45%, with a target of $1,000. Additionally, the recent submission of two Ethereum futures ETF applications to the SEC by ARK Invest and 21Shares underlines the continued interest in Ethereum's potential.

