According to ODAILY, Digital toy NFT platform Cryptoys, which previously partnered with Disney to launch Star Wars digital toys, has announced the release of a new collection featuring Disney's iconic character Mickey Mouse. Dubbed "Mickey and Friends," the digital toy is priced at $39.99. In related news, Cryptoys' manufacturer, OnChain Studios, recently completed a $23 million Series A funding round led by a16z, with participation from Dapper Labs, Draper & Associates, Acrew Capital, CoinFund, Animoca Brands, and Sound Ventures.