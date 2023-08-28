Major cryptocurrencies hold steady, market sentiment guarded; NFT sales surge after Trump's arrest

According to Forkast, the crypto market has remained cautious, with Bitcoin, Ether, and other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies holding steady on Monday morning in Asia. Investors remain wary, even though JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts have reported that downward price momentum in the market has slowed. The Forkast 500 NFT Index experienced a boost after news of former U.S. President Donald Trump's arrest triggered an increase in sales of his signature NFT collection.

Bitcoin experienced a marginal 24-hour gain of 0.08%, reaching US$26,050.62, while Ether gained 0.35% to US$1,653.79. Most of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies were stable with mixed performance. Despite the cautious sentiment, Solana led the gains, rising 1.99% to US$20.73. Amid these figures, total crypto market capitalization grew 0.18% to US$1.05 trillion, and trading volume increased by 6.88% to US$16.28 billion.

In the NFT market, Trump's arrest contributed to a 70% average price increase for his Digital Trading Cards on OpenSea. The subsequent rise in the Forkast 500 NFT index increased NFT trading volume by 0.33% to US$10.02 million.

