According to CoinGecko, the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Nigeria became the first countries to fully launch Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). The Bahamas introduced its CBDC, the Sand Dollar, in 2020. Jamaica launched its digital currency, the Jam-Dex, in 2021. The included CoinGecko graphic details the timelines of the emergence of the first 10 CBDCs in various countries.
CoinGecko Data: Countries That Have Launched CBDCs
2023-08-28 18:24
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
