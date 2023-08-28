According to CoinGecko, the Bahamas, Jamaica, and Nigeria became the first countries to fully launch Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). The Bahamas introduced its CBDC, the Sand Dollar, in 2020. Jamaica launched its digital currency, the Jam-Dex, in 2021. The included CoinGecko graphic details the timelines of the emergence of the first 10 CBDCs in various countries.