Warning issued as phishing link connects to a known wallet drainer

CertiK Skynet has issued an alert warning users about a phishing link posted in the #announcements channel of the Atoms Discord server. Users are urged to avoid interacting with the link, which directs to hxxps://atomsnft.org/. The site is connected to a known wallet drainer, putting users at risk of losing their funds if they engage with it.

It is essential for users to stay vigilant and verify the legitimacy of links before interacting with them, particularly in Discord servers and other online communities where scammers can easily target users seeking information or support.

