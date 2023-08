0 ETH (~$16.5K) deposited traced back to liquidity removal from XProBot-WETH DEX

CertiK Skynet has detected a movement of funds into Tornado Cash from the EOA (Externally Owned Account) 0x8B2f. The deposit of 10 ETH, valued at approximately $16.5K, traces back to the removal of liquidity from the XProBot-WETH decentralized exchange by the token deployer.