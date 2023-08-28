According to Cryptopolitan, cryptocurrency mining rig manufacturer Bitmain has stirred discussions within the Monero community with its announcement of the upcoming Antminer X5, a specialized machine designed for mining Monero (XMR). Featuring a hashrate of 212 kilohash per second (KH/s), the Antminer X5 highlights Monero's well-known opposition to application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and has triggered debates within the community regarding the potential impact of the new XMR ASICs. While some community members remain optimistic that they can counter ASIC development through hard forks, others emphasize the challenges of designing mining algorithms and achieving complete ASIC resistance.