Recent price lull contributes to concerns over potential dramatic market movements

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin traders are increasingly focused on the possibility of 'tail risk', or rare events that could cause the cryptocurrency to move more than three standard deviations from its current price. Despite Bitcoin's recent stagnation around $26,000, analysts observe that the market's sensitivity to uncertainty remains high. The annualized seven-day historical or realized volatility has dropped from nearly 60% last week to 26%, as per data from Amberdata.

The butterfly index, which measures the relative richness of out-of-the-money (OTM) higher strike call options and lower strike put options, recently rose to its yearly highs. According to Griffin Ardern, a volatility trader from Blofin, this rise reveals that investors and market makers are pricing in tail risk. The heightened pricing for tail risk matches the continuing macroeconomic uncertainty, with rising bond yields and the possibility of longer-lasting tight monetary policy from the Federal Reserve affecting risk assets, including cryptocurrencies.

