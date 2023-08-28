According to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin's price rose to $26,226 on August 28, recovering its weekly close losses as risk assets surged on news of China cutting taxes on stock trading. Michaël van de Poppe, founder and CEO of trading firm Eight, highlighted the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA) of $25,700 as a crucial support zone. If the 200-week EMA sustains, it could signify that the market is bottoming out and provide a potential entry point for new investors.