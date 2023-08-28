Miners struggle to stay profitable amid falling revenue and soaring hashrate

According to Cointelegraph, as the Bitcoin network hash rate reaches a new peak at 414 EH/s, miners are grappling with plummeting profitability. The hash price, or dollars earned per terahash per day, has dropped to some of the lowest levels since November 2022's FTX collapse, while the hash rate keeps breaking records.

BTC hash rate and price 1 year. Source: blockchain.com

Despite the robust network security indicated by the hash rate's 54% increase since the beginning of 2023 and 80% over the past year, falling revenues have negatively impacted Bitcoin miners. The hash price currently stands at $0.060 per terahash per second per day, approximately half of its early-May value when Bitcoin Ordinals inscription demand surged.

Miner revenue per terahash. Source: Glassnode

Market analyst Dylan LeClair asserts that while more efficient mining rigs continue to emerge, the price will need to outpace the increasing hash rate to maintain profitability. During the bear market, Bitcoin miners have reportedly relied on stock sales funds, with 12 major publicly traded miners raising about $440 million in Q2.

Bitcoin Capitalist newsletter's Mark Jeftovic cautions that some mining companies excessively dilute shareholders, stating, "If they are diluting you faster than Bitcoin is going up, then you are going the wrong way on a treadmill."