According to Decrypt, Bitcoin's price has remained stable, trading at around $26,131 per coin, while popular altcoins SUI and PEPE are experiencing a sell-off. Bitcoin has returned to low volatility, not moving much in the past week. Experts believe the recent price action reflects market indecision. In contrast, altcoins such as SUI, a layer-1 blockchain platform, dropped 6.7% in 24 hours, trading at $0.54 per coin. Meme coin Pepe has also seen a significant sell-off, with its price down over 2% in the past day and losing nearly 17% of its value in the past week.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin Remains Steady While Major Altcoins SUI and PEPE Plunge
2023-08-28 16:40
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
