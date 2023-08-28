According to Decrypt, Bitcoin's price has remained stable, trading at around $26,131 per coin, while popular altcoins SUI and PEPE are experiencing a sell-off. Bitcoin has returned to low volatility, not moving much in the past week. Experts believe the recent price action reflects market indecision. In contrast, altcoins such as SUI, a layer-1 blockchain platform, dropped 6.7% in 24 hours, trading at $0.54 per coin. Meme coin Pepe has also seen a significant sell-off, with its price down over 2% in the past day and losing nearly 17% of its value in the past week.

