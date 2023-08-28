According to Bloomberg Crypto, a key indicator of Bitcoin mining revenue, the hashprice, is nearing record lows as Bitcoin prices stagnate and competition continues to grow. The hashprice fell to $0.06 per unit of computing power per day on Sunday, according to data from Hashrate Index. This is close to the record low observed in late 2022, when major publicly-traded mining companies cautioned of a liquidity crunch and some filed for bankruptcy.