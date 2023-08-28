According to Bloomberg Crypto, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to respond to Bitcoin ETF filings from Bitwise, BlackRock, VanEck, WisdomTree, and Invesco before the Labor Day weekend. Bloomberg Intelligence anticipates that regulators can either reject, approve, or delay these applications. Bitwise's application is set for consideration on September 1, with the other companies' applications due the following day. The crypto community eagerly awaits the SEC's decisions as the journey to a potential Bitcoin ETF continues.