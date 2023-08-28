Major tokens also decline, even as large investors accumulate bitcoin holdings

According to CoinDesk report, Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $26,000 during European morning hours on Monday, alongside declines in major tokens XRP, ADA, and SOL, amid bearish sentiment among crypto traders and a lack of catalysts to boost markets. Ether (ETH) experienced a 1.1% decrease despite 1Inch investing over $10 million to purchase 6,088 ETH late on Sunday. This decline occurred despite traditional markets experiencing gains on the same day.

FxPro trader Alex Kuptsikevich predicts the near-term outlook for Bitcoin to be a decline to the $23.9-24.6K region due to the technical picture remaining bearish on weekly timeframes. Futures and options traders have been predominantly bearish since August, further indicating a possible downside for the crypto market in the near term.