Crypto influencer departs from the Hit Network and its subsidiaries

According to a screenshot shared by crypto investor Jason A. Williams on the X platform (formerly Twitter), BitBoy Crypto founder Ben Armstrong has resigned from Hit Network/BJ Investment Holdings and all its subsidiary brands, including podcast programs BitBoy Crypto and About The Blockchain, effective immediately.

Armstrong confirmed the news in a statement issued through his personal account, acknowledging internal conflicts within the company. Although he has departed, Armstrong believes his influence as the driving force behind the brands will not easily disappear. Notably, Armstrong has previously been under scrutiny for promoting high-risk investment deals to ordinary investors and was accused of selling related tokens after offloading them himself.