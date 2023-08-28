The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,865 and $26,182 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,968, down by -0.35%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AMB, AKRO, and API3, up by 32%, 23%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1637 (-0.75%)

  • BNB: $216.5 (-0.18%)

  • XRP: $0.513 (-2.84%)

  • ADA: $0.2594 (-1.59%)

  • DOGE: $0.06237 (-1.48%)

  • SOL: $20.21 (-1.70%)

  • TRX: $0.07695 (-0.62%)

  • DOT: $4.45 (-1.55%)

  • MATIC: $0.5516 (+0.69%)

  • LTC: $64.39 (-1.26%)

Top gainers on Binance: