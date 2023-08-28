The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,865 and $26,182 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,968, down by -0.35%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AMB, AKRO, and API3, up by 32%, 23%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: