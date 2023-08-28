The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,865 and $26,182 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,968, down by -0.35%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AMB, AKRO, and API3, up by 32%, 23%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Binance Leads Non-US CEXs in Bitcoin Reserves Increase Over the Past Year
Binance Ukraine GM Kyrylo Stresses the Necessity of Robust KYC Mechanisms for Crypto Industry
Oman Pursues Crypto Investments Amid Sharia Compliance Debate
Indian Prime Minister Modi Advocates for a Global Cryptocurrency Framework at G20
BlackRock Emerges as Second Largest Shareholder for Top Crypto Mining Firms
Southeast Asia's Crypto Black and Gray Market Exceeds $100 Billion
Arkham: Prime Trust's Inaccessible Old Wallet Holds Over $45 Million, with 95% in ETH
Clockwork Development Team Discontinues Protocol Development
Western Union and Ripple Join Forces to Investigate XRP Integration for Enhanced Transactions
Bitcoin Dips Below $26K Amid Bearish Sentiments in Crypto Market
Market movers:
ETH: $1637 (-0.75%)
BNB: $216.5 (-0.18%)
XRP: $0.513 (-2.84%)
ADA: $0.2594 (-1.59%)
DOGE: $0.06237 (-1.48%)
SOL: $20.21 (-1.70%)
TRX: $0.07695 (-0.62%)
DOT: $4.45 (-1.55%)
MATIC: $0.5516 (+0.69%)
LTC: $64.39 (-1.26%)