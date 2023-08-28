Convenient management and monitoring of Flexible Loans via API

Binance Loans has announced the introduction of Server API (SAPI) endpoints for its Flexible Loan service, an improvement aimed at enhancing user experience. With the introduction of SAPI endpoints, users can now easily apply for Flexible Loans, monitor and manage their ongoing loan orders, view repayment history, and adjust their Loan-to-Value Ratios (LTV) by adding or removing collateral, all through the API.

For further details on the SAPI endpoints for Flexible Loan, users can refer to the Binance API Documentation page.

