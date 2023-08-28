Periodic review leads to removal of liquidity pools for optimized trading experience

Binance Liquid Swap will remove a number of liquidity pools starting at 2023-09-01 04:00 (UTC) to concentrate liquidity and ensure an optimized trading experience for users. The decision is based on recent reviews, which aim to improve price and reduce slippage.

The list of liquidity pools to be removed includes ADA/BNB, ALICE/BTC, APE/BTC, AVA/USDT, AVAX/BNB, BTC/TUSD, CHZ/BNB, CHZ/BTC, CTSI/BNB, DOT/BUSD, ENJ/USDT, FIL/BNB, FRONT/BUSD, GALA/BNB, ICP/BNB, ID/BTC, KDA/USDT, LIT/USDT, MATIC/BNB, NEO/BNB, PAXG/USDT, PEPE/USDT, SANTOS/USDT, SUSHI/BNB, SUSHI/BTC, SXP/BNB, SXP/BTC, THETA/BNB, THETA/BTC, TKO/USDT, TLM/USDT, TRX/BNB, TRX/ETH, WBTC/ETH, XMR/ETH, XMR/USDT, XVS/BTC, XVS/USDT, and ZEN/USDT.

Users holding positions in these liquidity pools will have their deposited assets automatically returned to their Spot wallets at 2023-09-01 04:00 (UTC).

