Off-exchange settlement solution provides secure and seamless trading experience for Binance corporate clients

Binance, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced that its VIP and Institutional clients can now access MirrorX, the off-exchange settlement solution recently launched by Binance's institutional custody partner, Ceffu. MirrorX offers Binance's corporate clients a secure gateway to trade without moving their assets from Ceffu's custody platform.

MirrorX allows Binance VIP & Institutional clients to store their digital assets in Ceffu's third-party custody and instantly "mirror" them at a 1:1 ratio to a designated sub-account on Binance. Clients can then utilize the assets on Binance for Spot, Margin, and Futures trading while keeping their assets segregated and in independent custody at Ceffu.

Benefits of MirrorX include instantaneous asset delegation, auto-settlements, delegated asset withdrawal, and risk diversification. By partnering with Ceffu, Binance has added an extra layer of risk management, enabling clients to diversify their exposure while still maintaining access to the platform's liquidity.

