Changes to leverage and margin tiers affect existing AMBUSDT perpetual contract positions

Binance Futures will adjust the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M AMBUSDT Perpetual Contract at 2023-08-28 05:00 (UTC), as displayed in the table below. All existing positions opened before the update will be impacted, and users are advised to adjust their positions and leverage to avoid potential liquidations.

AMBUSDT (USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contract) Updates:

Previous leverage: 9 - 10x, New leverage: N/A,

Position before change (Notional value in USDT): 0 < Position ≤ 5,000, Position after change (Notional value in USDT): N/A,

Maintenance margin rate before change: 2.00%, Maintenance margin rate after change: N/A.

All other updated leverage, position, and maintenance margin rates are outlined in the given table.

