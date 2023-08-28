Increased user access to greater trading flexibility starting from August 30, 2023

Binance has announced that it will open its Portfolio Margin Program to all VIP 1-9 users beginning on August 30, 2023, at 09:00 (UTC). The program was previously available only to VIP 4-9 users and those with trading volumes on USDⓈ-M and COIN-M Futures equivalent to VIP 4-9 levels.

By expanding access to the Portfolio Margin Program, more users will be able to enjoy greater flexibility in their trading strategies. The program allows for the use of multiple supported assets from USDⓈ-M Futures, COIN-M Futures, and Cross Margin wallets as collateral in Portfolio Margin mode.