Binance has introduced an optimization feature for their trading platform called #BinanceBuild. The update allows Futures and Options traders to access their profit and loss analysis directly on the trading pages, offering a more streamlined experience. This feature is now available on the Binance web platform.
Binance Enhances Trading Experience with Profit and Loss Analysis on Trading Pages
2023-08-28 18:11
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
