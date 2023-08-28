Binance to handle all technical requirements for users, suspend deposits and withdrawals

Binance has announced its support for the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) network upgrade and hard fork, scheduled to happen at the BNB Smart Chain block height of 31,302,048 or approximately at 2023-08-30 07:30 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals for tokens on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will be suspended starting from approximately 2023-08-30 07:15 (UTC).

The trading of tokens available on BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) will not be affected during the upgrade and hard fork, and Binance will handle all technical requirements for users. No new tokens will be created as a result of the network upgrade and hard fork. Binance will resume deposits and withdrawals once the upgraded network is deemed stable, with no further announcement to be made.