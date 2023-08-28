According to PeckShield, initial analysis indicates that losses sustained by Balancer, including Beethoven X, have exceeded $2.1 million, affecting numerous pools across Ethereum, Fantom Foundation, and Optimism Foundation blockchains. Although the Balancer team has reportedly done an excellent job of alerting the community to remove liquidity from affected vaults, the original estimate of "only 0.08% of Total Value Locked ($565,199) remaining at risk" appears to have been significantly miscalculated. The stolen funds' current whereabouts are being tracked.